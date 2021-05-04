NESN Logo Sign In

Safe to say the New York Rangers are not happy with the NHL and its Department of Player Safety for their handling of Tom Wilson.

We’re sure you know by now, but the Washington Capitals forward only was fined $5,000 for punching Pavel Buchnevich while he was defenseless on the ice during Monday’s game against the New York Rangers. Wilson later pulled Artemi Panarin to the ground by his hair, which resulted in an injury that will keep the Rangers star forward out for the remainder of the season.

The move garnered reaction from former NHL enforcer John Scott, as well as outrage from Rangers head coach David Quinn and forward Mika Zibanejad.

Well, the Rangers took it one step forward and released a statement Tuesday expressing their disgust with the NHL for not suspending Wilson for his “act of violence.”

Read it in full below:

The New York Rangers are extremely disappointed that Capitals forward Tom Wilson was not suspended his horrific act of violence last night at Madison Square Garden. Wilson is a repeat offender with a long history of these types of acts and we find it shocking that the NHL and their Department of Player Safety failed to take the appropriate action and suspend him indefinitely. Wilson’s dangerous and reckless actions caused an injury to Artemi Panarin that will prevent him from playing again this season. We view this as a dereliction of duty by NHL head of player safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role.

Wow.