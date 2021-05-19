Ray Bourque Marvels At Bruins Star Charlie McAvoy: ‘He’s Got It All’

NESN Logo Sign In

Few people on this planet know what it takes to be an elite-level defenseman better than Ray Bourque.

And he sees an elite-level defenseman in Charlie McAvoy.

The Boston Bruins blueliner has been a budding star pretty much since he broke into the NHL during the 2017 postseason. He’s since established himself as a true top-pairing guy, one who likely will be in the Norris Trophy conversation for years to come.

Bourque thinks the sky is the limit for the 23-year-old.

“I mean, it’s unlimited in terms of how good this kid can be,” Bourque said Wednesday on WEEI. “He’s got it all. He’s got the size, the speed, the offensive skills, he’s very solid defensively, he plays very physical. So he’s an all-around player. I think it’s just a matter of time before you see Charlie being one of the Norris contenders year in, year out. His progression is coming along. It’s a great time to be at your best during the playoffs where everybody’s watching.”

McAvoy is off to a sharp start this postseason against the Washington Capitals and will have his next opportunity to continue taking the NHL by storm Wednesday night. Puck drop for Bruins-Capitals Game 3 is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images