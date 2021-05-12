Red Sox-Athletics Lineups: Eduardo Rodriguez Starts; Boston’s Lineup Unchanged

NESN Logo Sign In

Will the Boston Red Sox return to the win column by running it back against the Oakland Athletics?

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has named an unchanged lineup for Wednesday night’s matchup against the Athletics, the second of their three-game set at Fenway Park. Boston’s 3-2 loss to Oakland on Tuesday night was the Red Sox’s second consecutive defeat. Now, the same Sox will take another set of hacks at the A’s, looking to reclaim the second-best record in the American League outright from Oakland.

Michael Chavis will continue to start at first base and bat ninth. Second baseman and leadoff batter Marwin González, shortstop and cleanup hitter Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers, who bats fifth, round out the infield.

Boston’s outfield will consist of center fielder Alex Verdugo, right fielder Hunter Renfroe and left fielder Franchy Cordero. Verdugo bats second, Renfroe is seventh in the order, and Cordero is eighth.

Eduardo Rodriguez is the Red Sox’s starting pitcher. The lefty has pitched at least five innings in his last 34 starts, the second-longest active streak in the big leagues. Christian Vázquez will bat sixth and catch Rodriguez.

James Kaprielian takes the mound for the A’s in his first major-league start.

The full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox versus Athletics game are below. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage will begin at 6 p.m. on NESN.