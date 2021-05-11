NESN Logo Sign In

Two of Major League Baseball’s early pace-setters will clash Wednesday night when the Boston Red Sox host the Oakland Athletics.

The 22-14 Red Sox own the best record in the big leagues, while the A’s are 21-15 and have the third-best record in the American League. This should be fun.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has made one change to the lineup he deployed Monday in the 4-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Michael Chavis will play first base and bat ninth, in place of Bobby Dalbec.

Marwin González will continue to bat leadoff and play second base, as Kiké Hernández recovers from a hamstring injury. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers will round out the infield and bat fourth and fifth, respectively.

Boston’s outfield will remain the same as Monday night, with Alex Verdugo batting second and playing center field, Hunter Renfroe batting seventh and playing right field, and Franchy Cordero batting eighth and playing left field.

Nathan Eovaldi will start on the mound for the Red Sox. Chris Bassitt starts for the A’s.

The full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox versus Athletics game are below. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage will begin at 6 p.m. on NESN.