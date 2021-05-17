Red Sox Confirm Fenway Park Will Operate At Full Capacity May 29

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will play in front of a packed Fenway Park crowd in under two weeks.

The team Monday afternoon confirmed its home ballpark will operate at full capacity beginning May 29, when the Red Sox are scheduled to host the Miami Marlins. The announcement arrived hours after Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state will lift all COVID-19 restrictions on businesses the same day, clearing the way for Fenway Park, TD Garden and Gillette Stadium to return to 100% capacity.

Here’s the full statement from the Red Sox:

Today’s update to the reopening plan will allow Fenway Park to begin operating at full capacity beginning on May 29 for games and concerts throughout the summer. We thank Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito, Mayor Janey and the numerous public health officials who have been extraordinary partners guiding us every step of the way.

A year ago, the Governor and his team set forth a roadmap for the safe reopening of the Commonwealth. It is because of the administration’s steadfast leadership and intentional planning that we are now able to lift restrictions and limits put into place over 15 months ago to keep our community safe.

In the City of Boston, Mayor Janey’s leadership has made this day possible. Less than two months into her tenure, she has overseen the safe return to normal operations in our city. We are excited see Boston’s vibrancy restored and get back to the full energy of our ballpark and the Fenway neighborhood in the weeks ahead.

It currently is unclear whether the Red Sox will gradually increase capacity before May 29.