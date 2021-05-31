NESN Logo Sign In

The storylines are plentiful entering the Boston Red Sox’s four-game series in Houston.

But at the forefront is manager Alex Cora’s return to Minute Maid Park for the first time since serving a suspension for the Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal in November.

Does that add another layer of nerves to the series?

“No, not at all,” Cora on Monday told reporters in his pregame Zoom conference. “We’ve been here before. We came here in ’18 and nobody gave us a chance to win a playoff series here in Minute Maid and we swept them. We’ve been in this situation before, we’ve been here before, just another series.”

The situations were a little different, of course, because the scandal didn’t come to light until a November 2019 report from Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich.

Cora served a subsequent one-year suspension and rejoined the Red Sox ahead of the 2021 season. He’s grateful to the team for giving him a second chance, but you’d be safe to assume he may feel some type of way about how he was thrown under the bus by the Astros.

A reporter asked Cora if coming back to Houston brought up any fond memories from his one year as the Astros bench coach. He took the question in a different direction.