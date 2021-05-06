NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox seem to have taken a hit to their depth with the injuries to outfielder Alex Verdugo and infielder Christian Arroyo.

Arroyo left Wednesday’s 6-5 extra innings loss to the Detroit Tigers after getting hit by a pitch on the hand. It was the same hand Arroyo had hit just last week, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora did have a somewhat positive update on the second baseman.

“X-rays were negative,” Cora told reporters on a video conference, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow when he comes in, but we’ll stay away from him.”

Cora does not think Arroyo will play in Thursday’s series finale against Detroit due to expected soreness.

Verdugo did not play Wednesday, but his status for Thursday is not yet known. Cora explained how the versatile outfielder was dealing with a “tight back,” but it sounds like he is more day-to-day.

“We decided to stay away from him today and hopefully he’ll feel better tomorrow,” Cora said.

Despite the pair of unknowns, Cora said he did not expect the Red Sox to call anyone up from the taxi squad for Thursday, but did leave the door open entering a four-game set with the Baltimore Orioles.