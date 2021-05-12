Red Sox Injuries: Here Are Updates On Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox hopefully will return to full health by the end of this weekend.

Boston manager Alex Cora during a WEEI appearance Wednesday offered updates on Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo. Both players have been out since last Thursday due to a sore hamstring and hand injury, respectively.

Cora revealed that Hernández and Arroyo likely will play two games for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox this weekend before returning to the major league club. He also said that Danny Santana, a potential solution in the outfield, will start Wednesday night for the WooSox.

The Red Sox, losers of two in a row, host the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Eduardo Rodriguez will start for Boston, with James Kaprielian toeing the rubber for Oakland.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images