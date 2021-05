NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are looking to get back in the win column Wednesday.

Boston fell to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night 3-1 in the first half of the team’s quick two-game series with the National League East squad.

The Red Sox had opportunities Tuesday with runners in scoring position, but were unable to push across the tying runs.

For more on the Red Sox’s recent stretch, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images