Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Provides Injury Update On Tanner Houck

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox are playing it safe with one of the most promising young players in their organization.

Boston on Sunday announced Tanner Houck was being shut down due to a sore flexor muscle. Alex Cora in the announcement expressed the Red Sox are not “overly concerned” with Houck’s injury, and he echoed that sentiment Monday prior to Boston’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.

“He’s getting treatment already I don’t know about the specifics. But he’s feeling better,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “We just gotta make sure he is where he’s supposed to be. He’s very important to this organization. Not only this year but for the future. So when things like this happen, you’ve got to be smart about it and take your time. But as a whole, the training staff and everybody that I’ve talked to, they feel very comfortable that this is just something short-term. So he’ll be OK.”

Houck has appeared in three games, including two starts, for the Red Sox this season. The right-hander owns a 4.35 ERA with 12 strikeouts over 10 1/3 total innings at the big league level in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images