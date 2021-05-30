Red Sox-Marlins Series Finale Postponed To June 7 Due To Rain

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins will be finishing their series at a later date.

With rain pouring in the Greater Boston area and showing no signs of stopping, the game has been postponed. It will be made up June 7.

Boston had won the first two contests of the three-game set and was eyeing a sweep. However, heavy rain arrived in the area earlier than expected, and with it expected to remain in the forecast for hours, it became unfeasible to play the game.

What all but certainly contributed to the postponement is that the Red Sox have to travel to Houston, as they have a game at 4:10 p.m. ET against the Astros on Monday. The Marlins, meanwhile, have Monday off before beginning a series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

June 7 was, obviously, an off day for both teams. The Red Sox will be getting back to Boston from a series against the Yankees in New York. The Marlins will conclude a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates the day before, and have a game on June 8 back in Miami.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images