Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Knows Eduardo Rodriguez ‘Hasn’t Put It All Together’

Eduardo Rodriguez started the Major League Baseball season off hot after missing his first start, but things since has taken a turn.

The Red Sox pitcher dropped his fourth straight start in Boston’s 11-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Monday afternoon at Minute Maid Park. Rodriguez won five of his first six starts, but hasn’t picked up a W since May 7.

Rodriguez didn’t have a lot of control and couldn’t locate his pitches well over the course of his 4 2/3 innings.

“He just hasn’t put it all together,” manager Alex Cora told reporters over Zoom after the game.

Cora is confident the southpaw indeed will get back on track, and believes he just needs one more adjustment to how he threw the ball Wednesday. If Rodriguez can do that, then he’ll be in a good spot.

“I told Eduardo that if he throws the ball like he did toda) with one more adjustment, you’ll be in a good place,” he said.

Rodriguez, despite having confidence from his manager, wasn’t making excuses for another less-than-stellar start.