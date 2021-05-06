NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora knows Thursday’s win at Fenway Park over the Detroit Tigers wasn’t exactly a perfect display of baseball.

Detroit and Boston, after all, combined for 30 hits and six errors. There were three wild pitches, two hit batters and even a Boston balk, which came at what was then a crucial moment in the eighth inning.

But, at the end of the day, the Red Sox scored four runs in the eighth and earned a series-clinching win with a 12-9 verdict. And for Cora the victory, which earned Boston a 19-13 overall record, was the most important thing.

“It was amazing, right?” the Red Sox skipper said sarcastically during a postgame video conference. “That wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it. We won two out of three and now we move on.”

Though happy with the end result, Cora did express how the Red Sox must get better at cleaning things up, especially defensively. Boston now has eight errors in its last four games. They had six in the three games prior before making two more (both by third baseman Rafael Devers) on Thursday.

“We have to address a lot of stuff. We know that. We’ve been saying that over the course of the first month,” Cora said. “For us to get to where we want to go, we have to be a lot better. Today was a reminder that yeah, we have a good team, we know where we’re at and how many wins we got, but at the same time, we must keep working. Because the same way we were hot in April, it can go the other way around if we don’t keep working and don’t get better.”

Again, though, it’s much easier to have that conversation on a plane ride to Baltimore after a win rather than after dropping the series to the lowly Tigers. And it seems like Cora wants that to sink in, too.