NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox put their offensive struggles from one night prior in the rearview, and instead showcased an approach and productivity which paid dividends in their 7-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston’s first five batters each recorded hits to start off the game as the Red Sox scored five runs on six hits in the first inning alone. Oh yeah, and two of those hits were back-to-back home runs by Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez.

It was a beautiful sight to see for Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“We put good at bats from the get-go,” Cora said on a postgame video conference. “Enrique (Hernández) stays back on a breaking ball, puts it in play and gets a hit. Alex (Verdugo) with a home run. J.D. (Martinez) goes the other way with a homer. We kept adding on. That was a big at-bat, and people probably don?t really think how big it was, was Christian (Vázquez), right? Second and third, puts the ball in play, RBI, got the runner over and Bobby (Dalbec) with a double.”

Boston finished with 13 hits as a team. Hernández finished with three hits — including a second-inning home run — and was just a triple short of the cycle. Verdugo, Bogaerts and Devers had two hits apiece.

“It was a good approach,” Cora said. “Loved the fact Raffy (Devers) went the other way a few times. That’s important. Bobby did the same thing. Overall, offensively, it was a good night.

“? They saw what happened last night (a 8-0 loss), they adjusted to it and they come out swinging today.”