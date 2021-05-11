NESN Logo Sign In

Martín Pérez has seven starts this season, but no wins to show for it for the Boston Red Sox.

He was pulled from the game against the Baltimore Orioles after just five innings and 74 pitches Monday, and save for a solo home run in the second included with his four hits and four strikeouts, it was starting to look like he’d earn that first victory on the mound.

“I want to say everything,” Pérez said, when asked what was going well for him after the game.

But in a tie game, Alex Cora decided his starter had done his job, putting Boston’s fate in the bullpen.

Matt Andriese gave up another solo shot to Trey Mancini, the first batter he faced, for Baltimore’s go-ahead run. He came back out for the seventh and eighth, too, and in the reliever’s final frame, Xander Bogaerts bobbled a tough pop up and allowed Cedric Mullins a triple to shallow left.

Ultimately, the Orioles managed to win 4-1, and the lingering question was whether Pérez was pulled too early.

Cora explained his decision after the game.