Red Sox Notes: Behind The Scenes Of Boston’s Extra-Innings Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox were in a prime position to win Wednesday’s game against the Tigers… until they weren’t.

Boston fell 6-5 to Detroit in extra innings at Fenway Park after multiple attempts to make a comeback. And one particular wasted opportunity might have cost the Sox the game.

Garrett Whitlock struggled for the second game in a row despite exceeding expectations in his first six performances. The Rule 5 righty reliever tried to keep the Red Sox’s hopes alive in the 10th, but gave up the game-winning 3-run to give Detroit a lead Boston failed to erase.

Initially, Boston rallied back from a two-run deficit in the seventh inning to tie the game at three on a J.D. Martinez home run. It attempted to find similar success in the ninth but left the bases loaded to end the inning and send the game to extras.

“From our end, we got lucky in that inning with the base hit by Kevin (Plawecki) and the one by (Hunter) Renfroe,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said during his postgame media availability. “We had a chance to tie the game, but they made some good pitches at the end and we weren’t able to tie or win it.”

Xander Bogaerts had chance to play hero after Gregory Soto intentionally walked Martinez with two outs in the ninth to load the bases. The shortstop connected with the ball and sent it soaring into left field, but Robbie Grossman made an impressive catch to end the inning.

Still, Cora “thought it was a good play” despite not getting the desired result.