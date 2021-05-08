Red Sox Notes: Bobby Dalbec Credits Team In Helping Him During Slump

NESN Logo Sign In

Franchy Cordero broke out of his slump Thursday, and Bobby Dalbec had his turn Friday.

The Red Sox first baseman went 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs in Boston’s 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Camden Yards. Dalbec hit a three-run home run to help put the Red Sox up by four.

The 25-year-old was struggling a bit at the plate coming into Friday, but he certainly made up for it by attacking pitches and staying patient.

“He felt good yesterday on his last swing against (Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle) Funkhouser,” manager Alex Cora said on during his Zoom postgame availability. “He’s been working hard. It’s not lack of effort. “It’s good to see him smile. This is such a tough sport.”

The round-tripper marked the 10th in 50 games for Dalbec, something that put him in with impressive company. Check out this stat:

Bobby Dalbec is only the 12th Red Sox player ever to hit 10 HR in his first 50 career games.



Ted Williams, Fred Lynn, Rafael Devers, and Nomar Garciaparra each hit 9 HR in their first 50 games. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) May 8, 2021

Dalbec revealed he had the support of his team during his slump and had a lot of help during that time.