Red Sox Notes: Bobby Dalbec Had Dream Come True In Win Over Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec is just beginning his Major League Baseball career, so he has a lot of time to achieve the dreams he set out to make come true.

One of them came to pass Friday night.

Down 3-2 in the seventh inning at Fenway Park, the hard-hitting first baseman took Los Angeles Angels reliever Tony Watson deep with a two-run homer. It put the Red Sox up by the deciding score of 4-3 and, after Dalbec returned to the dugout, the 25 percent capacity crowd at Fenway refused to stop cheering.

That allowed for the 25-year-old to get his first Fenway curtain call.

“That was awesome,” Dalbec told NESN’s Jahmai Webster after the game on “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE.” “That was a moment you dream of as a kid: Getting a curtain call at Fenway Park. It was a special moment for me.”

Even his manager was beaming.