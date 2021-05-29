NESN Logo Sign In

Conditions were less-than-ideal Friday night when the Miami Marlins came to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox.

In fact, things got so bad the two teams only could play six innings before the series opener was called. The Red Sox ultimately won 5-2 for their second straight win, but it didn’t come easy thanks to the pouring rain.

Martín Pérez lasted just five innings before his night ended. It was enough to earn his third win of the season, but the left-hander couldn’t even feel the ball at times.

“It was hard. I was just trying to go out there and throw the best I can,” the lefty said over Zoom postgame. “It’s hard when you have the rain. It was a lot of water. I couldn’t feel the ball in my hands.”

Bench coach Will Venable, who will serve as Boston’s manager Saturday while Alex Cora watches his daughter, Camila, graduate from high school in Puerto Rico, noted the baseball became quite the issue throughout the game.

“It was tough. The ball became an issue,” Venable said. “His grip became an issue. It just never stopped, the rain, but I thought (Pérez) did a great job battling it. He was able to overcome some harsh conditions, and did a great job for us.”

The field was looking quite messy as the night went on. The grounds crew was out between innings in order to maintain it as much as possible.