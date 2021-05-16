NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox got it done on both sides of the ball Saturday with a 9-0 shutout over the Los Angeles Angels.

And included in their 12 collective hits was some production from the bottom of the lineup.

Bobby Dalbec got his first curtain call with the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday night in the first game of the series against the Angels. After a disappointing start to his season, he kept that production going for Game 2, going 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs.

But he managed to round the bases twice thanks to Franchy Cordero, the last man in the order, who had been experiencing a hitting hiatus of his own.

Cordero recorded just one hit in 52 at bats entering the matchip, batting .150 before Saturday. According to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, something he’s been working on in batting practice appeared to keep him locked in.

“I’m glad that it translated into the game,” Cora said after the game. “It feels like (Cordero) let it go. He let it go. He wasn’t trying to make contact and it was ready on time, and I’ll put some of the things on it. Obviously, you saw the athlete. After that, right, he crushes two balls and he’s flying around to get the doubles and I’m glad that the bottom part of the lineup contributed, and that’s what we envisioned. These guys to do their part. I think overall, probably the best game of the season for us.”

Nine runs in a shutout? We’d say so, too.