The Boston Red Sox got it done on both sides of the ball Saturday with a 9-0 shutout over the Los Angeles Angels.
And included in their 12 collective hits was some production from the bottom of the lineup.
Bobby Dalbec got his first curtain call with the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday night in the first game of the series against the Angels. After a disappointing start to his season, he kept that production going for Game 2, going 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs.
But he managed to round the bases twice thanks to Franchy Cordero, the last man in the order, who had been experiencing a hitting hiatus of his own.
Cordero recorded just one hit in 52 at bats entering the matchip, batting .150 before Saturday. According to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, something he’s been working on in batting practice appeared to keep him locked in.
“I’m glad that it translated into the game,” Cora said after the game. “It feels like (Cordero) let it go. He let it go. He wasn’t trying to make contact and it was ready on time, and I’ll put some of the things on it. Obviously, you saw the athlete. After that, right, he crushes two balls and he’s flying around to get the doubles and I’m glad that the bottom part of the lineup contributed, and that’s what we envisioned. These guys to do their part. I think overall, probably the best game of the season for us.”
Nine runs in a shutout? We’d say so, too.
Here are some other notes from Boston’s win over LA:
— Thanks to all that run support, Martín Pérez finally earned his first win on the mound this season in his eighth start.
Seriously, though.
With eight runs off the Boston bats while he was in the game, the pitcher nearly had more help on the scoreboard against the Angels than in all his starts combined this season.
So while his first win was nice, it’s not something Cora necessarily was concerned by one way or the other.
“It’s not about winning or losing here, it’s about giving us a chance to win, and he’s been doing that consistently,” Cora said.
Pérez has allowed just four earned runs in his last four starts, and after a season-high six innings pitched, he brought his ERA down to a 3.30. Saturday he gave up three hits with four walks and struck out five after he settled into the mound.
“I mean we’re playing good baseball and in the games before I (didn’t) have the support, but you know, I’m here just to go out there and compete and give a chance to my team to win,” Perez said after the start. “I’m not here to win 30 games, I’m here to help the team make the playoffs. That’s my goal.”
— Alex Verdugo got the offense going with a solo home run in the first inning, but the birthday blast got him out of a slump. Entering Saturday’s game, he was 0-for-14 at the plate. He finished 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.
“Alex is a good hitter, it was just a matter of time,” Cora said. “He’s been grinding for a week, since Enrique got hurt, and I told him a few days ago, I said, ‘You play until Saturday, you’re getting Sunday off, so go off on Saturday.”
It looks like the outfielder will be getting Sunday off.
— Xander Bogaerts remains the Major League leader in hits with 52 after going 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs with a walk.
He also slammed an absurd home run well over the Green Monster Seats, 446 feet, for his longest homer of the season and ninth of the year.
“It’s just a different sound off the bat,” Cora said of the home run.
“That’s the beauty of him. He is a good hitter, he can hit .300 every season if he wants to, but the fact that he is a power hitting shortstop and, you know he’s in the middle of this lineup is impressive. He didn’t miss that one and he is having a heck of a start. You know he’s been very solid.
— Let’s talk about the defense for a quick second. In their last seven games, Boston has held opponents to four runs or less.
— Next up, the Red Sox can sweep the Angels in the final game of the three-game set. First pitch Sunday is at 1:10 p.m. ET.