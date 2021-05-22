Red Sox Notes: Danny Santana Puts Nerves Behind Him In Boston Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Danny Santana was honest with Alex Cora before he stepped into the batter’s box for his first at-bat with the Red Sox.

Santana was a bit anxious heading into his Boston debut, but his manager quickly put him at ease.

“He said he was a little bit nervous before his first at-bat,” Cora told reporters over Zoom after the Red Sox’s 11-3 win over the Phillies. “I said, ‘Well, you’re only human. That’s part of what we do and if you don’t feel nervous at this level, there’s something wrong with you. We all feel that way on a daily basis.'”

Santana’s nerves evidently were short-lived. The 30-year-old delivered in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park, walloping a go-ahead, two-out solo home run.

Cora after the game didn’t seem too surprised by Santana’s clutch blast.

“Put a good swing on it — breaking ball — to stay in the zone,” Cora said. “That’s what he brings. He can hit the ball out of the ballpark. We’re very excited that he’s with us and I know he’s going to help us.”

It remains to be seen how Cora will handle Santana moving forward. But if the Red Sox newcomer continues to make the most of his opportunities, Boston’s skipper will have no choice but to find a spot in the lineup for him on a regular basis.