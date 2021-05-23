Red Sox Notes: Eduardo Rodriguez’s Third Loss Ends Streak For Pitcher

NESN Logo Sign In

After starting the season with five wins, Eduardo Rodriguez has picked up losses in each of his previous three outings.

And as Boston fell 6-2 to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, the Red Sox ace now is 5-3 with a 5.06 ERA — the highest of the rotation.

Rodriguez went four full innings in the matinee before manager Alex Cora pulled him with no outs in the fifth. He struck out six batters to that point, but gave up four earned runs off five hits and three walks, throwing 103 pitches with just 61 going for strikes.

But the trouble started in the first, where two hits (including a home run) and a walk turned into an early 2-0 deficit.

“In the first inning I missed bad right there,” Rodriguez admitted in his postgame media availability. “That was with two outs, that’s what I feel bad about, because with two outs you need to keep being aggressive and get the third out. Overall I feel like I was a little out of control with most of my pitches. I have a couple days to work with it, have a couple days off, work on it and get back to the next game.”

Rodriguez pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the second, and the third and fourth looked better for him as well.

But it was the first in 15 games where a Red Sox starter failed to finish five innings, and the first occasion in 36 outings that the lefty was done before recording three outs in the fifth frame.