Red Sox Notes: J.D. Martinez Draws High Praise After Game-Winning HR

J.D. Martinez struck out twice Thursday night, disagreed with one of those calls and ended up hitting the game-winning home run in the top of the ninth inning of the Boston Red Sox’s 8-7 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was a big ninth inning for Boston, propelled by the bottom of the order before Martinez made all the difference, and manager Alex Cora knows the designated hitter always is one swing away from changing the game.

“He works hard on his craft,” Cora said on Zoom after the game. “… He’s one at-bat away from changing the game.”

And that’s exactly what happened at TD Ballpark.

“J.D.’s one of the best hitters in the game,” Matt Barnes, who picked up his 10th save of the season, said.

Not only did the home run help keep the Red Sox in sole possession of first place, it also marked the 250th home run of Martinez’s career.

“It’s a blessing from God,” he said. “I would never imagine I’d hit 250 if you told me that 10 years ago. God guided me and got me to here. I give thanks to Him.”