Red Sox Notes: Matt Barnes Not Dwelling On First Blown Save Of Season

Much of the blame for Sunday’s Red Sox loss falls on the shoulders of Matt Barnes.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Barnes, prior to the series finale against the Angels, looked virtually unhittable as Boston’s closer this season. But the right-hander wasn’t able to seal a Boston series sweep over Los Angeles, as the two-out, go-ahead home run he allowed to Shohei Ohtani proved to be the game-sealing blow in the Sox’s 6-5 loss to the Halos at Fenway Park.

Closers, more so than anyone else in baseball, can most benefit from having a short-term memory. That’s the approach Barnes plans on taking after suffering his first blown save of the campaign.

“I don’t consider my run over,” Barnes told reporters, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “I just gave up a couple runs today and lost the game, but I don’t think the run’s over. …I don’t know that I expected to go 100%. Obviously, that would have been awesome but a lot of things have to go right in this game for you to be 100% all the time. You know, go out there on Tuesday — if it’s a close game — get the ball again and lock it down again. It’s a funny game sometimes, you know? It’s a funny game. I’m not gonna change the way that I’m approaching guys. I’m not gonna change the way I’m attacking guys, the way that I’m pitching guys because I gave up a couple runs today. It’s not gonna happen. So, I’m gonna go back out there and do what I’ve been doing for the first seven weeks of the season. Seemed to be working out pretty good, so I don’t plan on changing a thing. Start another run on Tuesday.”

Given the way Barnes has pitched over the first month-plus of the season, it’s easy to understand why there won’t be even minor breaks in his confidence.

