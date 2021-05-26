NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox had their chances against Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton on Tuesday.

They just didn’t take them.

Boston saw a bases loaded situation with no outs in the first inning after laying into the starter early, but only a single run amounted from it. And when Danny Santana tripled to deep right to lead off the second, followed by a walk from Hunter Renfroe, a strikeout and double play killed that scoring chance.

Morton gave up one more single to Xander Bogaerts in the third, but locked in from there, going seven innings for Atlanta and striking out nine en route to a 3-1 win.

“We got Charlie on the ropes the first two innings. We only scored one and that’s what good pitchers do,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said postgame over Zoom.

“We had our chances early on, we didn’t cash in. Bases loaded, no outs, we only score one,” he added. “And then we have a man a third, with no outs, we don’t score. And that’s it, you know, good pitchers will do that, you know he’s struggled early on with command, but he made some pitches and other situations and then after that, he did what he usually does. And that’s why he’s one of the best pitchers in the big leagues.”

Between Bogaerts’ hit in the third and a walk in the eighth inning from Alex Verdugo, no Red Sox batter managed to reach.