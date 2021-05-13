Red Sox Notes: Boston ‘In Slump Right Now’ After Losing Third Straight

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are in a slump.

With a 4-1 loss on Wednesday in their second game against Oakland, the offense handed the three-game set to the Athletics, dropping just their third series of the year.

It was also the Red Sox’s third consecutive loss, and in those previous three games, they’ve recorded just four runs and 13 hits. They got one run on five hits Wednesday while stranding eight runners on base.

Missed opportunities, indeed.

“We’re just in a slump right now as a team,” Xander Bogaerts said on a postgame video conference after the loss. “We have some guys that are getting their hits and some guys that aren’t, you know, and as I said the other day, it’s kind of hard to have nine guys clicking at the same time. We have to do a better job of putting the ball in play when these guys on base, a lot of traffic on the base. It started with me, that first inning I kind of messed up the whole game, starting from there. I got to do a better job.”

Boston did score first in the bottom of the first, but with bases loaded, Bogaerts struck out swinging and Rafael Devers popped up to give Oakland back-to-back outs. Christian Vázquez was walked next to bring in a run, but another strikeout — this time from Hunter Renfroe — ended the inning.

J.D. Martinez and Devers had a hit apiece, and Marwin González continued to look good in the leadoff spot with two, but usual contributors like Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo and Vázquez went hitless.