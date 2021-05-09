Red Sox Notes: We Might Be Witnessing Rafael Devers’ ‘Breakout’ Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Those around Boston have known for a while that Rafael Devers is, or at least has real potential to be, one of the most potent offensive players in baseball.

But what we’re seeing from him this season might be the early stages of what some would call a “breakout” campaign for the 24-year-old.

He continued his torturing of the Orioles in Baltimore on Sunday in a 4-3 win for the Boston Red Sox. He clubbed an impressive solo shot in the first inning before ripping a two-RBI double in the sixth. Though his average sits *only* at .288, his .951 OPS is a dead giveaway that he is, in fact, doing damage at the plate.

His ability to make hard contact in just about any situation — and do it more consistently nowadays, while waiting for the right pitch — could be at the root of all the success.

“The home run, that was eye-opening . I think that’s the first breaking ball they (threw him), and he’s all over it …,” Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters over Zoom after the game. “He’s been very patient lately, which is good. And when he does that he becomes very dangerous.”

Whatever the reasoning is, it’s working.

