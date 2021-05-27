NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora had been stressing the importance of his club putting the ball in play with runners in scoring position, especially at third base, and less than two outs.

It’s a pretty obvious concept, of course, but nevertheless one the Red Sox offense, which has been largely impressive this season, struggled with.

Since May 7, the Red Sox had hit just .074 with a runner on third base and less than two outs, according to NESN’s Jahmai Webster. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier noted the Red Sox had a 30 percent strikeout rate during that span.

Well, that wasn’t the case against the Atlanta Braves in a game that started Wednesday night at Fenway Park and ended early Thursday morning.

Boston used a four-run sixth inning — three of which came with one out — and a two-run eighth inning — both of which came with one out — to claim a 9-5 victory over the visiting Braves. With the win, the Red Sox split the two-game set against Atlanta.

“We did a good job offensively,” Cora said. “There were some things that we haven’t done in a while that we did today. … We got back to our principles as an offense and you saw what happened.

“If we do that on a nightly basis, we can be very dangerous,” he added.