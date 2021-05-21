Red Sox Odds: Sox Leapt By Blue Jays In AL East Betting Markets

NESN Logo Sign In

The disrespect for the Boston Red Sox continues at the betting window.

Despite a first place standing in the loaded American League East, the Red Sox have been leapt by the Toronto Blue Jays in the divisional betting markets at FanDuel. The New York Yankees remain the odds-on favorite at -115 ($115 wins $100), then the Jays (+400), Sox (+450) and Tampa Bay Rays (+500).

So if you still believe in Alex Cora’s bunch, this is a pretty good time to fire.

“The offense has cooled down a little bit,” one professional bettor told NESN. “But that price doesn’t make much sense. My guys are betting anything +400 or higher on Boston. That’s a really good number on a first place team and we believe they’ll be in the race all season.

“Remember, oddsmakers have been way off on this team all the way. Boston’s season win total opened below 80. They were 20-to-1 or higher to win the division. The rotation is about to get huge a boost with Chris Sale’s return and they might be in the market for another starter by the deadline.

“I’m going to keep buying Red Sox stock.”

Bettors and bookmakers are bullish on the Yankees eventually rising to the top and winning the division. Bettors love to bet the Bronx Bombers and books appear to be enticing you to bet on everybody else jacking up the odds across the board.