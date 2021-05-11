Red Sox Odds: Sportsbooks Rooting Against Sox In AL East Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are starting to make bookmakers nervous.

Armed with the best record in Major League Baseball (22-14), the Sox are still slugging their way to victories as they near the middle of May. Some pundits believed the offense would eventually cool down, but that hasn’t been the case. Boston leads the league in runs scored, hits, doubles, slugging and OPS.

Sportsbooks clearly didn’t forecast much success for the Sox in 2021 as their prices to win the pennant and World Series were as high as 35-to-1 and 75-to-1 before the season. The bloated prices to win the American League East were even more disrespectful.

Books hung prices like 20-to-1 and 25-to-1 on Boston finishing first in the division. Yet, here we are:

In about a week the season will be 25% over. At what point, would you say, we enter the ?this is for real? zone? pic.twitter.com/IenymPE8al — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) May 10, 2021

“The Red Sox, Royals and Giants are three teams that have seen their respective division odds improve the most since the baseball season began,” BetMGM sports trader Seamus Magee told NESN. “With long odds to start the season, Boston, Kansas City and San Francisco are currently our biggest liabilities.”

BetMGM opened the Red Sox at 25-to-1 and they’re currently dealing a price of +300. So that $100 that would’ve made you $2,500 around Opening Day only makes you $300 now. Sheesh.