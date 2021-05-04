Red Sox Pitching Staff Has Been Firing On All Cylinders So Far In 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox’s pitching has been lights out to open the 2021 season.

There were question marks surrounding the squad’s staff and bullpen entering the season, but they have shined so far and propelled the Red Sox into first place in the American League East.

Boston starters enter Tuesday night’s matchup with the Detroit Tigers sporting a 12-8 record so far to go along with a staff ERA of 3.98 across 149.1 innings pitched. The bullpen carries a 5-4 record with a 3.51 ERA across 105 innings of their own.

For more on their hot start, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images