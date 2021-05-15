Red Sox Place Garrett Whitlock On COVID-19 Related Injured List

NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Whitlock is out of commission but shouldn’t spend too long on the sidelines.

The Boston Red Sox placed the right-handed pitcher on the COVID-19 Related Injured List on Saturday. The team announced in a statement Whitlock is suffering from side-effects from vaccination. Boston recalled Colten Brewer from Triple-A Worcester to fill Whitlock’s spot on the active roster.

Whitlock has appeared in 10 games this season, posting 1.77 ERA with 21 strikeouts and 10 walks in 20 innings pitched.

Brewer has yet to pitch for Boston this season. He has allowed one run in one inning of work for Worcester in 2021 to date.

The Red Sox will look to extend their winning streak to three games Saturday when they face the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images