Red Sox Place Nick Pivetta On COVID-19 Related Injured List

The Boston Red Sox made a roster move just before first pitch was thrown against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park.

Pitcher Nick Pivetta was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list due to side effects from the vaccine. The Red Sox recalled Eduardo Bazardo from Triple-A Worcester to fill out the active roster.

The #RedSox today placed RHP Nick Pivetta on the COVID-19 Related Injured List (side effects from vaccination).



To fill Pivetta?s spot on the active roster, the club recalled RHP Eduard Bazardo from Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 12, 2021

Pivetta can be activated at any time, meaning he may not miss his next start start which is scheduled for Friday against the Los Angeles Angels. But it’s still too soon to know if he will need to be pushed back.

Many who have received their COVID-19 have experienced side effects such as chills, body aches, fever and nausea.

The Red Sox still are not at the 85% threshold required for teams to relax protocols, but manager Alex Cora told reporters that the team is getting closer to that.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images