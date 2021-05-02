Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineups: Marwin González At First For Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox on Sunday will look to avoid a rare series loss when they face the Rangers in the finale of their four-game series at Globe Life Field.

Boston manager Alex Cora will send right-hander Garrett Richards to the mound as his team looks to rebound from Saturday’s tough loss, which was loaded with missed opportunities. Richards is coming off his best outing of the season, a one-run, seven-inning effort against the New York Mets, whom he racked up 10 strikeouts against.

Texas skipper Chris Woodward will counter with righty Mike Foltynewicz.

As for the lineups, Marwin GonzÃ¡lez will start at first base and bat sixth with Bobby Dalbec beginning the game on the bench. Hunter Renfore will hit seventh a day after smashing his second homer of the season. Franchy Cordero, mired in a brutal slump will handle left field and bat eighth.

Kevin Plawecki will bat ninth and handle the catching duties for Richards.

First pitch is set for 2:35 p.m. ET, with pregame coverage on NESN beginning at 1:30.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Rangers game: