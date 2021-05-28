Red Sox Recall Pitcher Colten Brewer From Triple-A Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora on Friday hinted that the corresponding move for Franchy Cordero could be “on the pitching side,” and that proved to bethe case.

The Boston Red Sox announced they recalled right-handed pitcher Colten Brewer from Triple-A Worcester just ahead of their series opener against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park.

Brewer had appeared in four games for the Worcester Red Sox this season, amassing a 9.00 ERA. The pitcher also was recalled by Boston earlier this month.

The Red Sox could use a bit of help in their bullpen considering their middle relivers have faced some struggles this season.

First pitch from Fenway is set for 7:10 p.m. ET on NESN.

