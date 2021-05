NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are enjoying life on the road.

The squad’s 16-6 record on the road is the best in baseball and has been vital to the team’s success. A win on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies would give the Sox their third road sweep of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images