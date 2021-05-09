Red Sox Shut Down Pitcher Tanner Houck With Right Flexor Muscle Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Tanner Houck has hit a speed bump in his road back to the big leagues.

But just how big is that speed bump?

Boston Red Sox manage Alex Cora on Sunday revealed the team has shut down Houck due to a right flexor muscle (elbow) injury. Houck, who was pulled from Tuesday’s Worcester Red Sox game, is one of the top pitching prospects in the organization.

Cora added that there is no timetable for Houck’s return, but that the injury is expected to be a short-term issue. He also said, via MassLive, the Red Sox are not “overly concerned” about the situation.

Nevertheless, any absence from Houck is a big deal. Prior to the injury, he likely was first in line for starting pitching depth.

Houck was optioned to Triple-A after making three appearances (one start) this season for Boston. He went 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA.

