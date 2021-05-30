Red Sox Staying Away From J.D. Martinez After DH Fouled Ball Off Foot

NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez is ailing a little bit, so the Boston Red Sox are taking the cautious approach with him.

Martinez fouled a ball off his left foot Saturday in the Sox’s win over the Miami Marlins. And when Boston goes for the sweep of Miami on Sunday, Martinez will be on the bench. As a result, Alex Verdugo will be the designated hitter in the series finale.

?So deciding to take care of Alex as the DH, give J.D. a day to feel better, get some treatment and hopefully, we can stay away from him and get the other guys involved, ? Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Sunday, via MassLive. ?I think it?s the smart play today.?

First pitch for Red Sox-Marlins is set for 1:10 p.m. ET.

