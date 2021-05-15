Christian Arroyo Injury: Red Sox Reassessing Rehab Plan For Infielder

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo still is pretty banged up, it appears.

The Boston Red Sox hoped to see him play two games for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox this weekend after placing him on the 10-day injured list with a left hand contusion. Arroyo had been hit by a pitch twice in 10 days on the same hand, though X-rays were negative.

But, according to manager Alex Cora, they’re reassessing their plan for his rehab.

“It didn’t go great so he’s not going to take batting practice today,” Cora told reporters ahead of Boston’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. “He’s still feeling it toward the end and you can tell it’s kind of like he’s babying it, whatever you want to call it, his swing through impact. I don’t think he will be ready for a rehab game yet. I don’t think it’s going to take that long, either.

“I do believe probably toward the end of the week he’ll do that. But as of now we have to reassess that plan and go from there. I don’t think he’s going to take batting practice today outside. Probably try the same thing. Get treatment and go back to tee work and start building again.”

We’ll see if the bruising and pain goes down a bit as the week proceeds. Following the series with the Angels that ends Sunday, three-game sets against the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies take them through the week.

