Red Sox Top Overall Prospect Triston Casas Demolishes Another Homer

Triston Casas, the top overall prospect in the Boston Red Sox farm system, does many things well. One of those things is hitting absolute bombs.

The imposing corner infielder went 2-for-5 on Sunday for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs in their 7-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. One of those hits was a monstrous home run that nearly went into the woods outside Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

Take a look:

"This one's going to the access road!"



Triston Casas tees off on his fourth homer for the @PortlandSeaDogs. pic.twitter.com/HVEZNXcCXt — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 24, 2021

It was the fourth home run of the season for Casas, who now is hitting .264 with an .841 OPS.

The 21-year-old, who was Boston’s first pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, began the season relatively cold, hitting .182 with just two RBIs over six games. In the 11 games since, Casas is hitting .400 with four homers, 14 RBIs and a 1.193 OPS.

As for his path to the big leagues, don’t count on a promotion anytime soon. This is Casas’ first season above Single-A, and the Red Sox surely don’t want to rush one of their most exciting prospects of the last decade.