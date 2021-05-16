Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Alex Verdugo Sits, Michael Chavis Leads Off

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox on Sunday will look to sweep away the Los Angeles Angels.

Boston manager Alex Cora will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound for the finale of the three-game series at Fenway Park. Angeles skipper Joe Maddon will counter with lefty José Quintana

As for the lineups, Alex Verdugo and Christian Vazquez both will sit for Boston with Hunter Renfroe and Kevin Plawecki taking over in center field and at second base, respectively. Michael Chavis will bat leadoff and play second base.

Xander Bogaerts, fresh off his titanic homer Saturday, will take a break defensively and start as the designated hitter. Jonathan Araúz will handle shortstop.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup for Sunday’s game against Los Angeles:

(We’ll add the Angels lineup once they release it.)

RED SOX (25-16)

Michael Chavis, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Xander Bogaerts, DH

Hunter Renfroe, CF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, RF

Kevin Plawecki, C

Jonathan Araúz, SS