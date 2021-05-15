NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox might stay hot against the Los Angeles Angels if Marwin González lights their offensive fire early and often.

The Red Sox utility man will lead off their batting order and play second base Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. González played third base and batted seventh Friday in Boston’s 4-3 win over Los Angeles, and his move to second is part of a re-ordering of the Red Sox infield.

As was the case Friday, Bobby Dalbec remains in the eighth spot and plays first base, while Xander Bogaerts hits cleanup and plays shortstop. After serving as the designated hitter Friday, Rafael Devers returns to third base and remains in the fifth spot in the batting order. Michael Chavis will start on Boston’s bench.

J.D. Martinez reassumes his customary DH role after spending two games in left field. Franchy Cordero returns from two days off to play left field and bat ninth. Alex Verdugo remains in center field and batting second, and Hunter Renfroe stays in right field and bats seventh.

Christian Vázquez is the catcher again. He’ll be the battery-mate of Martín Pérez, who starts on the mound for Boston looking to earn his first win of the season.

The Angels will counter with starting pitcher Dylan Bundy.

The full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox versus Angels game are below. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage will begin at 3 p.m. on NESN.