Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: Alex Verdugo, Xander Bogaerts Return

A bunch of regulars will return to the Red Sox lineup Tuesday night as Boston begins a quick two-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

Alex Verdugo, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez all will be back in action after sitting for Sunday’s series finale loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Verdugo will hit second and play left field, replacing Franchy Cordero, who goes to the bench. Martinez will be the designated hitter and hit third now that the Red Sox are back in an American League ballpark, while Bogaerts will play his usual shortstop and bat fourth.

Marwin Gonzalez will sit for the Sox.

Danny Santana, who looked solid over the weekend in his first series with Boston, remains in the lineup. He’ll patrol center field and hit seventh.

Garrett Richards, who is 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA in his last five starts, gets the ball for Boston. He will be opposed by Charlie Morton.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s Braves vs. Red Sox series opener: