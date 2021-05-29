NESN Logo Sign In

Another day, another reworking of the Boston Red Sox lineup.

Boston bench coach Will Venable, who is filling in for manager Alex Cora on Saturday, changes the latter parts of the Red Sox batting order and the right side of the infield against the Miami Marlins, the second contest of their three-game series at Fenway Park. Most notably, Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec and second baseman Christian Arroyo return from two days off, one of which included Friday’s rain-shortened 5-2 win over the Marlins. Dalbec will bat seventh, and Arroyo ninth.

The heart of the Red Sox batting order remains the same with designated hitter J.D. Martinez, shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers batting third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Boston’s outfield is unchanged for a second consecutive game, as center fielder Kiké Hernández leads off and left fielder Alex Verdugo bats second. Right fielder Hunter Renfroe starts again but he moves up from ninth to sixth in the batting order.

Kevin Plawecki starts for the first time since last Sunday. He’ll catch Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi, who has thrown at least five innings in nine of his 10 starts this season.

Marlins starter Trevor Rogers will look to beat the Red Sox and earn his seventh win of the season.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Marlins game. NESN will air the matchup, with pregame coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET. First pitch is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. after a short rain delay.