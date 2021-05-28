Red Sox Vs. Marlins Lineups: Marwin Gonzalez, Danny Santana Return As Starters

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have shuffled the bottom of their batting order for Friday night’s tilt with the Miami Marlins.

Manager Alex Cora reinserts Marwin Gonzalez and Danny Santana into the starting lineup, as Boston begins its three-game series with the Marlins at Fenway Park. Santana will play first base and bat sixth, and Gonzalez is the second baseman and bats eighth. The former was a pinch hitter Wednesday night in the win over the Atlanta Braves, while the latter watched that contest from the bench.

The rest of the Red Sox infield includes mainstays Xander Bogaerts, who plays shortstop and bats fourth and third baseman Rafael Devers, who bats fifth.

Boston’s outfield consists of center fielder Kiké Hernández, left fielder Alex Verdugo — they’ll bat first and second, respectively, — and right fielder Hunter Renfroe, who drops from sixth in the batting order to ninth.

Catcher Christian Vázquez moves up from eighth to seventh in the order. He joins starting pitcher Martín Pérez in the Red Sox battery.

The Marlins counter Pérez with Cody Poteet, who seeks to win his third game in his fourth career MLB start.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Marlins game. NESN will air the matchup, with pregame coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.