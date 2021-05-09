Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Marwin Gonzalez Leads Off, Michael Chavis Sits

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles are set for Game 3 of their four-game series at Camden Yards.

Boston manager Alex Cora will send righty Nick Pivetta to the mound as his team looks to clinch a series victory. Baltimore skipper Brandon Hyde will counter with right-hander Dean Kremer.

As for the lineups, Marwin Gonzalez will play second base and bat leadoff. Michael Chavis, who homered Saturday in his return to the big leagues, will begin the game on the bench. Franchy Cordero will play left field and bat eighth while Kevin Plawecki will bat ninth and handle the catching duties for Pivetta.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NESN.

Here are the complete Red Sox-Orioles lineups

RED SOX (21-13)

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Alex Verdugo, CF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Franchy Cordero, LF

Kevin Plawecki, C

Nick Pivetta, RHP (4-0, 3.23 ERA)