Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Michael Chavis Bats Leadoff In First Game Since Recall

Michael Chavis won’t have to wait long for his next chance to show the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles what he can do.

One day after his recall from Triple-A Worcester, Chavis will start at second base and bat leadoff Saturday in Game 2 of the Red Sox’s four-game series against the Orioles.

Chavis’ only appearance this season was April 10 as a pinch runner in Boston’s 6-4 win over Baltimore. He now will look to kick-start the Red Sox offense and play solid defense in his first start of the season, as Christian Arroyo recovers from a sore wrist.

Chavis’ insertion into the starting lineup moves Marwin Gonzalez from second base and the leadoff spot to left field and the seventh spot in Boston’s batting order. Hunter Renfroe moves from seventh to eighth.

Garrett Richards will start on the mound for the Red Sox, looking to improve his record to 2-2. Zac Lowther will oppose Richards in the first start of his MLB career.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

The complete lineups for Red Sox vs. Orioles are below.