The Boston Red Sox will attempt to use a new look to beat the Philadelphia Phillies again.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora makes a host of changes for Saturday’s game at Citizen’s Bank Park, as Boston looks to extend its winning streak to four. The return of Kiké Hernández after a night off probably is the most-normal-looking lineup move. He’ll lead off and play second base.

Alex Verdugo is on the bench, and third baseman Rafael Devers moves up from his normal fifth spot to bat second.

After playing left field Friday, J.D. Martinez moves to right field and will bat third. Danny Santana, who shined Friday night in his season debut as a leadoff batter and first baseman, will play center field and bat fifth. Left fielder Franchy Cordero returns from two days off and bat seventh.

Kevin Plawecki starts at catcher for the first time since last Sunday. He’ll bat eighth and catch hard-throwing Nathan Eovaldi, who is the Red Sox’s starting pitcher. Eovaldi seeks his fifth win of the season and will bat ninth.

Philadelphia will counter with Spencer Howard, who is their top prospect and is making just his seventh career start.

The full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Phillies game are below. FOX will air the game, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.