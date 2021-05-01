Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineups: Boston Keeps Same Nine From Friday

NESN Logo Sign In

If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it, right?

The Boston Red Sox had a slugfest Friday night at Globe Life Field, ripping four homers en route to a 6-1 victory over the Texas Rangers.

They’ll keep things exactly the same — personnel, batting order and defensive positions — for Game 3 of the four-game set.

KikÃ© HernÃ¡ndez will remain on the bench, as will Marwin Gonzalez. That keeps Franchy Cordero in left, Hunter Renfroe in right and Alex Verdugo in center. Christian Arroyo will bat leadoff once again and play second base.

Christian Vazquez will catch Eduardo Rodriguez, who will be opposed by Jordan Lyles.

Brock Holt is among three players to go to the bench for the Rangers from Friday’s game.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET, with pregame coverage on NESN beginning at 6.