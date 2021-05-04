Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Marwin González Replaces Rafael Devers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox return home, hoping a home date with the Detroit Tigers will put them back on track.

The Red Sox and Tigers open their three-game series Tuesday at Fenway Park. Boston is coming off two consecutive losses and needs a win in order to avoid losing three straight for the first time since the start of the 2021 season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has made a host of lineup changes, most notably deploying Marwin Gonzalez at third base. Gonzalez will bat sixth and man the position Rafael Devers normally plays. Devers is dealing with shoulder soreness, and Cora believes another day off will help him overcome the ailment.

Boston’s outfield will look different than it did in Sunday’s loss to the Texas Rangers. Leadoff hitter Enrique Hernandez moves to center field from second base. Alex Verdugo moves from center to left field and will continue to bat second.

Christian Arroyo returns to the lineup to play second base and bat seventh. Bobby Dalbec also returns and he’ll play first base and bat ninth.

Christian Vazquez returns from an off day. He’ll bat fifth and catch Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, who’ll look to extend Boston’s streak of receiving five-plus innings from their starters to 24 games.

Watch Boston-Detroit on NESN. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out immediately.